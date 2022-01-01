Not Available

Don Francisco Presenta is a Spanish-language talk/reality show produced by Univision, and was hosted by Don Francisco. From October 11, 2001 to November 3, 2010, Univision originally aired Don Francisco Presenta on Wednesday nights at 10pm/9c. From November 10, 2010 to January 30, 2012, Univision aired the talk show Monday nights at 10pm/9c, after Cristina ended its run. The series also aired five specials between 2002 and 2008. On February 6, La que no podía amar replaced all programs shown weeknights at 10pm/9c, due of low ratings and little viewership in Telemundo's novela: Relaciones Peligrosas. On March 29, Don Francisco Presenta was officially canceled by Univision, and as of 2013, telenovelas are broadcast at 10pm/9c.