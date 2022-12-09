The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.
|Timothy Dalton
|Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief
|Matt Bomer
|Larry Trainor / Negative Man (voice)
|Brendan Fraser
|Cliff Steele / Robotman (voice)
|Diane Guerrero
|Crazy Jane
|April Bowlby
|Rita Farr / Elasti-Woman
|Joivan Wade
|Victor Stone / Cyborg
