Doom Patrol

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mad Ghost Productions

The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

Cast

Timothy DaltonDr. Niles Caulder / The Chief
Matt BomerLarry Trainor / Negative Man (voice)
Brendan FraserCliff Steele / Robotman (voice)
Diane GuerreroCrazy Jane
April BowlbyRita Farr / Elasti-Woman
Joivan WadeVictor Stone / Cyborg

