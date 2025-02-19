Dope Thief

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name, the series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.
|Brian Tyree Henry
|Ray
|Wagner Moura
|Manny Cespedes
|Marin Ireland
|Kristy Lynne
|Kate Mulgrew
|Theresa Bowers
|Nesta Cooper
|Michelle
|Amir Arison
|Mark Nader
