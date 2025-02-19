Not Available

Dope Thief

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Apple Studios

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name, the series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

Cast

Brian Tyree HenryRay
Wagner MouraManny Cespedes
Marin IrelandKristy Lynne
Kate MulgrewTheresa Bowers
Nesta CooperMichelle
Amir ArisonMark Nader

