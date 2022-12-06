Not Available

Double Dare

Welcome to the Double Dare guide at TV Tome.Double dare is undoubtedly the phenomenon that made Nickelodeon what it is today. The rules go something like this:Each round starts off with a toss-up physical challenge. Whoever wins gets $10 and control of the game. Host Marc Summers (Jason Harris in Double Dare 2000) asks the winning team a question. If they don't know the answer or think the other team doesn't have a clue, they can dare them to answer it for double the dollars. But they have to be careful because they can double dare the first team back for 4 times the amount. Then, they either have to answer the question or take a physical challenge. In round 2, dollar values are doubled. The winner of the game moves on to the obstacle course, where they navigate through 8 obstacles and they win a prize for each obstacle. If they make it through all 8 obstacles, they win the grand prize. Double Dare history On October 6, 1986, the first episode of Double Dare was tape

