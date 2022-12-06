Not Available

Welcome to the Double Dare guide at TV Tome.Double dare is undoubtedly the phenomenon that made Nickelodeon what it is today. The rules go something like this:Each round starts off with a toss-up physical challenge. Whoever wins gets $10 and control of the game. Host Marc Summers (Jason Harris in Double Dare 2000) asks the winning team a question. If they don't know the answer or think the other team doesn't have a clue, they can dare them to answer it for double the dollars. But they have to be careful because they can double dare the first team back for 4 times the amount. Then, they either have to answer the question or take a physical challenge. In round 2, dollar values are doubled. The winner of the game moves on to the obstacle course, where they navigate through 8 obstacles and they win a prize for each obstacle. If they make it through all 8 obstacles, they win the grand prize. Double Dare history On October 6, 1986, the first episode of Double Dare was tape