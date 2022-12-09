An emotional journey that follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife’s brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why.
|Lee Sun-Kyun
|Koh Se-won
|Park Hee-soon
|Lee Kang-mu
|Seo Ji-hye
|Lieutenant Cho
|Lee Young Yoo
|Jung Jae-yi
|Lee Jae-won
|Hong Nam-il
|Teo Yoo
|Secretary Yoon
