Dr. Brain

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bound Entertainment

An emotional journey that follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife’s brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why.

Cast

Lee Sun-KyunKoh Se-won
Park Hee-soonLee Kang-mu
Seo Ji-hyeLieutenant Cho
Lee Young YooJung Jae-yi
Lee Jae-wonHong Nam-il
Teo YooSecretary Yoon

