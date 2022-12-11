Not Available

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer is a live action, half-hour television program that will take viewers on an incredible journey to the wildest points of the globe, uncovering the connection between the environment, wildlife and human beings of exotic locales. The show's host, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, will reveal a new destination each week, ranging from Africa to Indochina and the Middle East, as well as many untamed islands around the world. Audiences will come face-to-face with fascinating native animals - some cute, some dangerous - while learning amazing facts about nature and wildlife. "Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer" gives audiences a captivating look at the symbiosis between all living things, in the most larger-than-life places on Earth.