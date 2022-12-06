Edge of Darkness

This award-winning drama focuses on Yorkshire detective Ronald Craven investigating the murder of his daughter. From there the story spirals into a gripping eco-thriller of political conspiracy, secret service machinations and even shady medieval societies. As he draws closer to the dangerous inner sanctums of organised environmental protests and nuclear power interests, he discovers the ultimate truths at the heart of society.
|Ian McNeice
|Harcourt
|Tim McInnerny
|Terry Shields
|Joanne Whalley
|Emma Craven
|Bob Peck
|Thomas Craven
|Joe Don Baker
|Darius Jedburgh
|Charles Kay
|Pendleton
