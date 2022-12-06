Not Available

Edge of Darkness

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

BBC

This award-winning drama focuses on Yorkshire detective Ronald Craven investigating the murder of his daughter. From there the story spirals into a gripping eco-thriller of political conspiracy, secret service machinations and even shady medieval societies. As he draws closer to the dangerous inner sanctums of organised environmental protests and nuclear power interests, he discovers the ultimate truths at the heart of society.

Cast

Ian McNeiceHarcourt
Tim McInnernyTerry Shields
Joanne WhalleyEmma Craven
Bob PeckThomas Craven
Joe Don BakerDarius Jedburgh
Charles KayPendleton

View Full Cast >

Images