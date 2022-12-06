Eerie, Indiana, a place where nothing is quite what it seems. The series, revolves around 13 year-old Marshall Teller and his friend Simon encountering all the weirdness Eerie has to offer. From Tupperware that will keep anything fresh to braces that translate what dogs say into English, Eerie is the "center of weirdness" for the entire world.
|Omri Katz
|Marshall Teller
|Mary-Margaret Humes
|Marilyn Teller
|Justin Shenkarow
|Simon Holmes
|Julie Condra
|Syndi Teller
|Francis Guinan
|Edgar Teller
|Jason Marsden
