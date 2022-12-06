Not Available

Eerie, Indiana

  • Drama

Studio

Unreality

Eerie, Indiana, a place where nothing is quite what it seems. The series, revolves around 13 year-old Marshall Teller and his friend Simon encountering all the weirdness Eerie has to offer. From Tupperware that will keep anything fresh to braces that translate what dogs say into English, Eerie is the "center of weirdness" for the entire world.

Cast

Omri KatzMarshall Teller
Mary-Margaret HumesMarilyn Teller
Justin ShenkarowSimon Holmes
Julie CondraSyndi Teller
Francis GuinanEdgar Teller
Jason Marsden

