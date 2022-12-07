Not Available

El Barco

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Globomedia

A global cataclysm, caused by a fatal accident in Geneva (Switzerland) during the implementation of the particle accelerator will lead to the crew and students of the school-ship Polar Star to live the greatest adventure of their lives. Isolated and aware that we only have each other, the ship will become their only home.

Cast

Mario CasasUlises Garmendia
Luis CallejoJulián de la Cuadra
Juanjo ArteroRicardo Montero
Blanca SuárezAinhoa Montero
Marina SalasVilma Llorente
Irene MontalàJulia Wilson

View Full Cast >

Images