A global cataclysm, caused by a fatal accident in Geneva (Switzerland) during the implementation of the particle accelerator will lead to the crew and students of the school-ship Polar Star to live the greatest adventure of their lives. Isolated and aware that we only have each other, the ship will become their only home.
|Mario Casas
|Ulises Garmendia
|Luis Callejo
|Julián de la Cuadra
|Juanjo Artero
|Ricardo Montero
|Blanca Suárez
|Ainhoa Montero
|Marina Salas
|Vilma Llorente
|Irene Montalà
|Julia Wilson
