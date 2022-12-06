Not Available

El Chavo del 8

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Grupo Televisa

El Chavo del 8 is the history of a Mexican boy (el Chavo) who lives in a vicinity of the City of Mexico within a barrel located in the patio of the vicinity. The program explores, of humorous way, the tangles that the childrens get into, especially el chavo with their friends and neighbors like kiko, chilindrina, Don Ramon, among others.

Cast

Roberto Gómez BolañosEl Chavo
Carlos VillagránQuico
María Antonieta de las NievesLa Chilindrina
Ramón ValdésDon Ramón
Florinda Meza GarcíaDoña Florinda
Angelines FernándezDoña Clotilde

View Full Cast >

Images