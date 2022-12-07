Not Available

"El Garante" / Collateral Man, is a new twist to the old Faust tale: this time the pact includes a guarantor, a collateral man who, as first male descendant of the signer, will have to turn in his soul for a deal he never made. Martin Mondragon is a psychologist. Joe Sagasti is the Devil's soul-collector who demands Martin's soul in payment for his grandfather's unfulfilled contract. If Martin signs, his soul will be doomed forever. If he doesn't, Sagasti will lose his privileged immortal condition.