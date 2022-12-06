Elizabeth R

Historical mini-series documenting the reign of Elizabeth I. Each episode focuses on one dramatic period in the lengthy reign of the Virgin Queen, including her ascension to the throne, her various marital intrigues, her problems with her cousin Mary, Queen of Scots, and the threatened invasion of the Spanish Armada. The series is dominated by a tour de force performance by Glenda Jackson, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Elizabeth.
|Glenda Jackson
|Queen Elizabeth I
|Stephen Murray
|John Shrapnel
|Earl of Sussex
|Ronald Hines
|William Cecil
|Robert Hardy
|Robert Dudley (Earl of Leicester)
|John Woodvine
|Sir Francis Drake
