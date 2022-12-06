Not Available

Elizabeth R

  • Drama

Masterpiece Theatre

Historical mini-series documenting the reign of Elizabeth I. Each episode focuses on one dramatic period in the lengthy reign of the Virgin Queen, including her ascension to the throne, her various marital intrigues, her problems with her cousin Mary, Queen of Scots, and the threatened invasion of the Spanish Armada. The series is dominated by a tour de force performance by Glenda Jackson, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Elizabeth.

Glenda JacksonQueen Elizabeth I
Stephen Murray
John ShrapnelEarl of Sussex
Ronald HinesWilliam Cecil
Robert HardyRobert Dudley (Earl of Leicester)
John WoodvineSir Francis Drake

