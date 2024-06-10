Not Available

Elkhorn

  • Drama

Morningstar Entertainment

Theodore Roosevelt is bound for greatness—he's a Harvard graduate from a prominent family, a rising politician, and his wife, Alice, is pregnant. Then his promising future turns tragic. His mother succumbs to typhoid, and Alice dies in childbirth on the same day. Devastated, Teddy leaves his urban world of high rises and high society for the desolate Dakota Territory, where, by facing the harsh reality of surviving life on America’s frontier, he intends to remake himself into something greater.

Jeff DuJardinMarquis de Morès
Ashton SoleckiMedora
Elijah MaharWilliam Sewall

