Emergency! is a reality-based show that takes a good look at what goes on in the daily lives of the fire department and hospital work, and everyday life-and-happenings. The show was based on the paramedic program that started in Los Angeles, California in 1969. Senator Alan Cranston actually praised the show for informing the public about the value of funding such programs!
|Tim Donnelly
|Chet Kelly
|Bobby Troup
|Joe Early
|Robert Fuller
|Kelly Brackett
|Kevin Tighe
|Roy DeSoto
|Randolph Mantooth
|John Gage
|Julie London
|Dixie McCall
