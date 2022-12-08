Set in the mid-sixties, this prequel centres around the early career of Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans). After leaving his Oxford college without a degree, and spending a short time as a cipher clerk, Morse joins the police working under veteran DI Fred Thursday (Roger Allam). This show was preceded by "Inspector Morse" (1987-2000) starring John Thaw and Kevin Whately.
|Shaun Evans
|DC Endeavour Morse
|Roger Allam
|DI Fred Thursday
|James Bradshaw
|Dr. Max DeBryn
|Sean Rigby
|DS Jim Strange
|Caroline O'Neill
|Win Thursday
|Sara Vickers
|Joan Thursday
