Engraçadinha, Seus Amores e Seus Pecados

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Denise Saraceni

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rede Globo

18 years old Cutie Pie starts a secret love affair with her cousin Sílvio, who's engaged to her best friend Letícia, who is secretly in love with Cutie Pie. Twenty years later, Cutie Pie is a deeply religious married woman who's afraid her teenage daughters might end up making the same mistakes she did in the past.

Cast

Alessandra NegriniEngraçadinha
Cláudia RaiaEngraçadinha
Ângelo AntônioSílvio
Cláudio Corrêa e CastroDr. Arnaldo
Nicette BrunoTia Zezé
Sérgio MambertiTio Nonô

