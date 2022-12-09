Engraçadinha, Seus Amores e Seus Pecados

18 years old Cutie Pie starts a secret love affair with her cousin Sílvio, who's engaged to her best friend Letícia, who is secretly in love with Cutie Pie. Twenty years later, Cutie Pie is a deeply religious married woman who's afraid her teenage daughters might end up making the same mistakes she did in the past.
|Alessandra Negrini
|Engraçadinha
|Cláudia Raia
|Engraçadinha
|Ângelo Antônio
|Sílvio
|Cláudio Corrêa e Castro
|Dr. Arnaldo
|Nicette Bruno
|Tia Zezé
|Sérgio Mamberti
|Tio Nonô
