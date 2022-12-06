Not Available

Episodes

  • Comedy

Director

Jeffrey Klarik

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

BBC

Episodes follows the lives of Sean and Beverly Lincoln, British sitcom producers who are persuaded to move to Hollywood and remake their series for an American audience. When the couple is forced to cast Matt LeBlanc in the lead role, a bizarre triangle is formed that strains their marriage and threatens their show.

Cast

Matt LeBlancMatt LeBlanc
Stephen ManganSean Lincoln
Tamsin GreigBeverly Lincoln
Mircea MonroeMorning Randolph
Kathleen Rose PerkinsCarol Rance
John PankowMerc Lapidus

View Full Cast >

Images