Five years after a hostage situation where four students were tragically burned alive, a man starts to kill people related to the case. Eugenio Benítez (the sheriff), Laura Santini (a psychologist) and Renzo Márquez (a retired policeman who now works as a taxi driver) become caught up in the maelstrom of the new crimes due to their involvement with the course of the original crime.
|Julio Chávez
|Renzo Márquez
|Cecilia Roth
|Marina Segal
|Leonardo Sbaraglia
|Asesino
|Villanueva Cosse
|Marcos Márquez
|Daniel Fanego
|Mazzoni
|Alejandro Awada
|Alfonso Velázquez
