It is 1905 and Luis Bernardo Valença, a thirty-seven-year-old bachelor and owner of a small shipping company, is revelling in Lisbon's luxurious high society. But his life is turned upside down when King Dom Carlos invites him to become governor of Portugal's smallest colony, the island of São Tomé e Principe.
|Filipe Duarte
|Luís Bernardo Valença
|Maria João Bastos
|Ann Jameson
|Paula Lobo Antunes
|Adélia
|Nicolau Breyner
|Mário Maltez
|Alexandra Lencastre
|Maria Augusta da Trindade
