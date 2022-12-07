Not Available

Equador

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

It is 1905 and Luis Bernardo Valença, a thirty-seven-year-old bachelor and owner of a small shipping company, is revelling in Lisbon's luxurious high society. But his life is turned upside down when King Dom Carlos invites him to become governor of Portugal's smallest colony, the island of São Tomé e Principe.

Cast

Filipe DuarteLuís Bernardo Valença
Maria João BastosAnn Jameson
Paula Lobo AntunesAdélia
Nicolau BreynerMário Maltez
Alexandra LencastreMaria Augusta da Trindade

Images