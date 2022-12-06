Ergo Proxy

In the utopian city, Romdeau, where humans and their android servants live, the landscape is broken by a series of murders. Real Mayar, a female inspector from the Citizen Information Bureau, along with her android partner Iggy, are tasked to solve the cases. Mayar is soon attacked by a creature which is neither human nor android, and learns about the mysterious phenomena called "Awakening."
|Rie Saitou
|Re-l Mayer (voice)
|Koji Yusa
|Vincent Law (voice)
|Akiko Yajima
|Pino (voice)
|Ai Kobayashi
|Mayahuel (voice)
