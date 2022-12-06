Not Available

Ergo Proxy

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Thriller

Director

Shukō Murase

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Manglobe

In the utopian city, Romdeau, where humans and their android servants live, the landscape is broken by a series of murders. Real Mayar, a female inspector from the Citizen Information Bureau, along with her android partner Iggy, are tasked to solve the cases. Mayar is soon attacked by a creature which is neither human nor android, and learns about the mysterious phenomena called "Awakening."

Cast

Rie SaitouRe-l Mayer (voice)
Koji YusaVincent Law (voice)
Akiko YajimaPino (voice)
Ai KobayashiMayahuel (voice)

