"If it’s not erotic, it’s not interesting” – said Spanish playwright Fernando Arrabal. Of course, the primary factors of the "erotic” are the indefinable: taste, style, quality. And to be truly erotic the experience has to take place entirely in the imagination. The 29 Erotic Tales are, for the most part, short stories of fantasy, sometimes spiced with humorous touches, occasionally poetic or exotic. You would have to look hard to find references to the lewd, to the vulgar, to outright sex. Moreover, as has often been praised in festival catalogues, the series features top professional filmmakers, directors and screenwriters who are intrigued by the possibility of making a personal statement on what he or she feels may constitute in a visual context the realm of the erotic today what he or she and wished within the context of a specific culture.