In this laid-back comedy, Wood Newton is a former pro American Football player who has retired and returned to his childhood home, the small town of Evening Shade, Arkansas. He's now the coach of the local high school American Football team, which brings him in constant contact with the other residents of the town.
|Burt Reynolds
|Wood Newton
|Marilu Henner
|Ava Evans Newton
|Hal Holbrook
|Evan Evans
|Charles Durning
|Harlan Elldridge
|Ann Wedgeworth
|Merleen Elldridge
|Michael Jeter
|Herman Stiles
