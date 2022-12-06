Not Available

Evening Shade

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mozark Productions

In this laid-back comedy, Wood Newton is a former pro American Football player who has retired and returned to his childhood home, the small town of Evening Shade, Arkansas. He's now the coach of the local high school American Football team, which brings him in constant contact with the other residents of the town.

Cast

Burt ReynoldsWood Newton
Marilu HennerAva Evans Newton
Hal HolbrookEvan Evans
Charles DurningHarlan Elldridge
Ann WedgeworthMerleen Elldridge
Michael JeterHerman Stiles

