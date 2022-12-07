Not Available

If Earth became uninhabitable, where would humans live? In Exodus Earth, the six-part series anchoring SPACE WEEK, physicist and host Dr. Basil Singer eagerly plays the role of human guinea pig to find answers. His mission is to investigate if humans could possibly call Mercury, Venus, Mars, Saturn's moon Titan, and Jupiter's moons Callisto and Gliese 581c home in the future. In the name of science, Dr. Singer subjects himself to extreme temperatures; tests new survival technologies designed to keep humans alive in harsh environments; suffers the rigors of travel in zero gravity; explores ideas for new human habitats in the sky; and more.