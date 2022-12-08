After 22 years of being in coma, Falco wakes up only to learn that his wife remarried and that he missed the childhood and adolescence of his daughter. He goes back to the only thing that's left - his work as a police inspector - to try and learn what happened to him, and regain what he can of his life and family.
|Sagamore Stévenin
|Alexandre Falco
|Clément Manuel
|Romain Chevalier
|Mathilde Lebrequier
|Carole Sarda-Falco
|Alexia Barlier
|Éva Blum
|Franck Monsigny
|Philippe Cheron
|Marie Béraud
|Pauline Falco
