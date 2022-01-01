False Flag

The series, loosely based on the true story of the assassination in Dubai of a senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Mabhouh - the co-founder of military wing of the Islamist Palestinian group Hamas on 19 January 2010, revolves around five ordinary Israeli citizens who discover one morning via the media that they are the principal suspects of a high-profile kidnapping and are implicated as culprits in the kidnapping.
|Angel Bonanni
|Sean Tilson
|Neta Riskin
|Anat Kedmi
|Yiftach Klein
|Sagi Kedmi
|Hanna Azoulay Hasfari
|Miriam Levi
|Lihi Kornowski
|Mika Arazy (Cookie)
|Mickey Leon
|Eitan Kopel
View Full Cast >