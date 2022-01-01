Not Available

False Flag

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Keshet Broadcasting

The series, loosely based on the true story of the assassination in Dubai of a senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Mabhouh - the co-founder of military wing of the Islamist Palestinian group Hamas on 19 January 2010, revolves around five ordinary Israeli citizens who discover one morning via the media that they are the principal suspects of a high-profile kidnapping and are implicated as culprits in the kidnapping.

Cast

Angel BonanniSean Tilson
Neta RiskinAnat Kedmi
Yiftach KleinSagi Kedmi
Hanna Azoulay HasfariMiriam Levi
Lihi KornowskiMika Arazy (Cookie)
Mickey LeonEitan Kopel

View Full Cast >

Images