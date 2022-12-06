Not Available

Family Matters

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Family Matters is an American sitcom about a middle-class African American family living in Chicago. The series was spun off from Perfect Strangers and revolves around the Winslow family. Midway through the first season, the show introduced the Winslows' nerdy neighbor Steve Urkel (played by Jaleel White), who quickly became its breakout character and eventually a main character.

Cast

Reginald VelJohnsonCarl Winslow
Darius McCraryEddie Winslow
Jaleel WhiteSteve Urkel
Bryton JamesRichie Crawford
Kellie Shanygne WilliamsLaura Winslow

