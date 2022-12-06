Family Matters is an American sitcom about a middle-class African American family living in Chicago. The series was spun off from Perfect Strangers and revolves around the Winslow family. Midway through the first season, the show introduced the Winslows' nerdy neighbor Steve Urkel (played by Jaleel White), who quickly became its breakout character and eventually a main character.
|Reginald VelJohnson
|Carl Winslow
|Darius McCrary
|Eddie Winslow
|Jaleel White
|Steve Urkel
|Bryton James
|Richie Crawford
|Kellie Shanygne Williams
|Laura Winslow
