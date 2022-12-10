Not Available

VH1 Family Therapy With Dr. Jenn hopes to shed a little light on the complicated and often misunderstood world of celebrity families who still have to grapple with universal issues – but under a microscope. The new series features five families at a crossroads in their relationship as they undergo three weeks of intensive family therapy. Under the guidance of Dr. Jenn Mann (who will serve as primary therapist and host for the series), the family members will participate in group and individual therapy along with relationship exercises out in the "real world" to see if they can rebuild their relationships or if it's simply time for them to move on.