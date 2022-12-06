Not Available

Fantasy Football League was a British television comedy programme written and hosted by Frank Skinner and David Baddiel. The premise of the show was that celebrities would take part in a fantasy football league - each celebrity picking a team of real-life players with points scored or lost for accomplishments made on the pitch. The programme also took a topical, light-hearted look at the game with numerous sketches and skits. The programme gave up it's gaming format in 1996, with three special programmes made to run during the European Championships. This continued with a move to ITV in 1998 with a series for the World Cup and a final series for the 2004 European Championships.