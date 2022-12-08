Farewell, Mr. Premier

Not Available

What happens when the Prime Minister of Japan suddenly has the lowest approval ratings in history? Tamura Masakazu plays an unpopular Prime Minister who faces daily protests of citizens, inside betrayals, and the decision of a new Chief Cabinet Secretary. He makes an unprecedented selection, choosing his daughter's private tutor, who is only in his 20s and not even a politician! Will the Prime Minister be able to turn his ratings around, or will he be forced to resign? This drama focuses on the government of Japan, with a comedic twist.