An American black comedy–crime drama anthology television series created and primarily written by Noah Hawley. The show is inspired by the 1996 film of the same name written and directed by the Coen brothers, who serve as executive producers on the series. Each season follows an anthology format, being set in a different era along with a different story, cast and set of characters.
|Chris Rock
|Loy Cannon
|Jason Schwartzman
|Josto Fadda
|Timothy Olyphant
|Dick 'Deafy' Wickware
|Jessie Buckley
|Oraetta Mayflower
|Ewan McGregor
|Emmit Stussy / Ray Stussy
|Michael Stuhlbarg
|Sy Feltz
