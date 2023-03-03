Not Available

Fatal Attraction

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Amblin Television

An affair threatens the lives of Dan Gallagher and his wife, Beth, in this deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller which explores fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

Cast

Lizzy CaplanAlex Forrest
Joshua JacksonDan Gallagher
Amanda PeetBeth Gallagher
Toby HussMike Gerard
Reno WilsonDet. Earl Booker
Brian GoodmanArthur Tomlinson

