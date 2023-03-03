An affair threatens the lives of Dan Gallagher and his wife, Beth, in this deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller which explores fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.
|Lizzy Caplan
|Alex Forrest
|Joshua Jackson
|Dan Gallagher
|Amanda Peet
|Beth Gallagher
|Toby Huss
|Mike Gerard
|Reno Wilson
|Det. Earl Booker
|Brian Goodman
|Arthur Tomlinson
View Full Cast >