Fawlty Towers

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BBC

Fawlty Towers is a British series featuring John Cleese as Basil Fawlty, a hotel owner whose incompetence, short fuse and arrogance form a combination that ensures accidents and trouble are never far away. Although only twelve episodes were produced, the show left a lasting and powerful legacy and is considered by many to be the greatest of all TV comedies.

Cast

John CleeseBasil Fawlty
Prunella ScalesSybil Fawlty
Connie BoothPolly Sherman
Andrew SachsManuel
Ballard BerkeleyMajor Gowen
Brian HallTerry the Chef

