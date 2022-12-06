Fawlty Towers is a British series featuring John Cleese as Basil Fawlty, a hotel owner whose incompetence, short fuse and arrogance form a combination that ensures accidents and trouble are never far away. Although only twelve episodes were produced, the show left a lasting and powerful legacy and is considered by many to be the greatest of all TV comedies.
|John Cleese
|Basil Fawlty
|Prunella Scales
|Sybil Fawlty
|Connie Booth
|Polly Sherman
|Andrew Sachs
|Manuel
|Ballard Berkeley
|Major Gowen
|Brian Hall
|Terry the Chef
