Feminine Masculinity

Also known as Mr. Diana, is a 1999 television drama produced by TVB. It stars Gallen Lo, Flora Chan, Kwong Wa, Nicola Cheung, Angela Tong, and Florence Kwok. The drama is about Tang Ping-kuen, the village head of Lucky Villaige, who is always at loggerheads with businesswoman Christine Fong. One day, Christine was shot dead during a paintball game. Since then, the spirit of Christine could not rest in peace until she finds out who murdered her. She decides to take host on Kuen's body. Since then, Kuen became known as Diana to his colleagues once Christine possesses him.