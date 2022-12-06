Not Available

Finding Carter

  • Drama

Teenage girl Carter seemingly has the perfect life with fun-loving single mom Lori, until she discovers Lori abducted her as a toddler. Now Carter must return to the family who thought they had lost her. As she navigates brand new parents, a twin sister, high school and boys, she vows to find Lori before the only mom she’s ever known is gone forever.

Cast

Kathryn PrescottCarter Stevens
Cynthia WatrosElizabeth Wilson
Alexis DenisofDavid Wilson
Anna Jacoby-HeronTaylor Wilson
Zac PullamGrant Wilson
Alex SaxonMax

