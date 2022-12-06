Finding Carter

Teenage girl Carter seemingly has the perfect life with fun-loving single mom Lori, until she discovers Lori abducted her as a toddler. Now Carter must return to the family who thought they had lost her. As she navigates brand new parents, a twin sister, high school and boys, she vows to find Lori before the only mom she’s ever known is gone forever.
|Kathryn Prescott
|Carter Stevens
|Cynthia Watros
|Elizabeth Wilson
|Alexis Denisof
|David Wilson
|Anna Jacoby-Heron
|Taylor Wilson
|Zac Pullam
|Grant Wilson
|Alex Saxon
|Max
