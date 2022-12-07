Not Available

First Love (2002)

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Kasumi is shocked to discover that her older sister's fiance is the man she first fell in love with five years ago in high school. At the time, he was her high school teacher and ultimately quit his job racked with guilt over their relationship. Kasumi was deeply hurt and struggled for a long time to overcome her sadness. Now the two of them must come to terms with their secret past before the ones they care about in the present are hurt.

Cast

Atsuro WatabeNao Todo
Kyoko FukadaKasumi Ezawa
Asahi UchidaYukihiko Komine
Emi WakuiTomoko Ejawa
Misa UeharaSyuko Manabe
Takehiko OnoMamoru Ejawa

View Full Cast >

Images