First Love of a Royal Prince

There's the first royal prince, the son of a millionaire who knows nothing but money and thinks the world revolves around him. The second royal prince is Mr. Perfect who only cares and goes after his success and accomplishment. And between these two comes along a penniless girl who's nothing much of a kind but only full of faults except that she has a huge jolly heart and passion for life.
|Cha Tae-hyun
|Choi Gun-hee
|Sung Yu-ri
|Kim Yu-bin
|Lee Deok-hwa
|President Choi Eun-chul
|Yoo Chae-yeong
|Han Sarah
|Lee Ki-Young
|Kang Ji-hoon/Kevin
|Jenny Lee
|Shin Ye-seo
