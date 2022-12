Not Available

Fish debuted in 1977 as a spin-off from ABC's "Barney Miller." Detective Phil Fish and his wife Bernice move out of their apartment in New York and into a broken-down house. They then become foster parents to five children. Psychologist Charlie Harrison (Barry Gordon) tries to help with their venture, but his impractical ideas don't help. This leaves Bernice and Fish to tend to most of the children's problems by themselves.