Not Available

Flashpoint

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pink Sky Entertainment

Flashpoint is an emotional journey following the lives of members of the Strategic Response Unit as they solve hostage situations, bust gangs, and defuse bombs. They work by utilizing their training to get inside the heads of these people in order to make them reach their breaking point (aka their flashpoint).

Cast

David PaetkauSam Braddock
Enrico ColantoniGregory Parker
Amy Jo JohnsonJules Callaghan
Hugh DillonEd Lane
Sergio Di ZioMike Scarlatti
Tattiawna JonesWinnie Camden

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images