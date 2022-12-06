Flikken Maastricht

Former Amsterdam police detective Floris Wolfs has been transferred to the police department of the south-Dutch country town Maastricht. His metropolitan experience nicely complements the local expertise of his new country colleagues, who know the folks. Slowly he fits in, while solving countless crimes together with his female partner Eva van Dongen.
|Victor Reinier
|Floris Wolfs
|Angela Schijf
|Eva van Dongen
|Oda Spelbos
|Marion Dreesen
|Sergio IJssel
|Romeo Sanders
|Ria Eimers
|Frieda Mechels
|Antoinette Jelgersma
|Marlies Kamphuis
