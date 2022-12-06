Not Available

Flikken Maastricht

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Warner Bros. International Television Production Nederland

Former Amsterdam police detective Floris Wolfs has been transferred to the police department of the south-Dutch country town Maastricht. His metropolitan experience nicely complements the local expertise of his new country colleagues, who know the folks. Slowly he fits in, while solving countless crimes together with his female partner Eva van Dongen.

Cast

Victor ReinierFloris Wolfs
Angela SchijfEva van Dongen
Oda SpelbosMarion Dreesen
Sergio IJsselRomeo Sanders
Ria EimersFrieda Mechels
Antoinette JelgersmaMarlies Kamphuis

