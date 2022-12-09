The algorithm of an application to find a partner among lovers of gastronomy connects the protagonists of ‘Foodie Love’, a girl and a boy who begin to know each other with the doubts of those who preserve scars from previous relationships. Throughout several dates they will have to discover if coincidences such as their devotion to the Japanese yuzu or their common allergy to foodie posturing are enough to build the foundations of a lasting love story.
|Laia Costa
|Guillermo Pfening
View Full Cast >