For the People

David Koster is an obsessive New York City assistant district attorney who gets into trouble because of his passion for justice. His boss, Anthony Celese, tries to keep him under control while New York police detective Frank Malloy helps him solve cases. Koster's wife Jessica is a viola player in a string quartet and her own life's priorities come into conflict with David's.
|Jessica Walter
|Phyllis Koster
|William Shatner
|David Koster
|Howard Da Silva
|Martin Sheen
|Louis Cahane
|Lonny Chapman
