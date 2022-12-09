Not Available

Fosse/Verdon

  • Drama

Director

Adam Bernstein

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

FX Productions

The story of the romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a filmmaker and one of theater's most influential choreographers and directors; she was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Together, they changed the face of American entertainment — at a perilous cost.

Cast

Sam RockwellBob Fosse
Michelle WilliamsGwen Verdon
Norbert Leo ButzPaddy Chayefsky
Blake BaumgartnerNicole Fosse
Margaret QualleyAnn Reinking
Juliet BrettNicole Fosse

View Full Cast >

Images