Fosse/Verdon

The story of the romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a filmmaker and one of theater's most influential choreographers and directors; she was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Together, they changed the face of American entertainment — at a perilous cost.
|Sam Rockwell
|Bob Fosse
|Michelle Williams
|Gwen Verdon
|Norbert Leo Butz
|Paddy Chayefsky
|Blake Baumgartner
|Nicole Fosse
|Margaret Qualley
|Ann Reinking
|Juliet Brett
