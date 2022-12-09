Four American friends reunite for a fabulous London wedding. But after a bombshell at the altar throws their lives into turmoil, they must weather a tumultuous year of romance and heartbreak. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings… and a funeral.
|Nathalie Emmanuel
|Maya
|Nikesh Patel
|Kash
|Rebecca Rittenhouse
|Ainsley
|John Reynolds
|Duffy
|Brandon Mychal Smith
|Craig
|Zoe Boyle
|Gemma
