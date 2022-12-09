Not Available

Four Weddings and a Funeral

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Working Title Films

Four American friends reunite for a fabulous London wedding. But after a bombshell at the altar throws their lives into turmoil, they must weather a tumultuous year of romance and heartbreak. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings… and a funeral.

Cast

Nathalie EmmanuelMaya
Nikesh PatelKash
Rebecca RittenhouseAinsley
John ReynoldsDuffy
Brandon Mychal SmithCraig
Zoe BoyleGemma

