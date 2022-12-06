Not Available

Freaks and Geeks

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Freaks and Geeks tells the stories of two unique groups of teenagers dealing with life in high school during the 1980s. The show follows Lindsay Weir as she rebels and begins hanging out with a crowd of burnouts (the "freaks"), while her brother Sam Weir navigates a different part of the social universe with his nerdy friends (the "geeks").

Cast

Linda CardelliniLindsay Weir
John Francis DaleySam Weir
James FrancoDaniel Desario
Samm LevineNeal Schweiber
Seth RogenKen Miller
Jason SegelNick Andopolis

