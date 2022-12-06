Freaks and Geeks tells the stories of two unique groups of teenagers dealing with life in high school during the 1980s. The show follows Lindsay Weir as she rebels and begins hanging out with a crowd of burnouts (the "freaks"), while her brother Sam Weir navigates a different part of the social universe with his nerdy friends (the "geeks").
|Linda Cardellini
|Lindsay Weir
|John Francis Daley
|Sam Weir
|James Franco
|Daniel Desario
|Samm Levine
|Neal Schweiber
|Seth Rogen
|Ken Miller
|Jason Segel
|Nick Andopolis
View Full Cast >