Fred Dinenage - Murder Casebook

Fred Dinenage takes a fresh look at the murders that shocked Britain in the twentieth century and the killers that committed them... Fred is the Krays official biographer and a journalist reporting serious crimes for over forty years. He knows that with certain crimes the myth can take over from the reality of what actually happened. Fred meets with the people whose lives were affected by the crimes, experts in the case and journalists from the time. Leading criminologist Professor David Wilson features in each episode giving his valuable and fascinating insights in to each killer. Using criminology, forensic science and other modern techniques, Fred dissects the crimes to understand the motive, method and impact they had then and still have even now.