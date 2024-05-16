Not Available

Writing has been my passion since I was 15 years old when I entered my first writing competition. My goals of becoming a writer were quickly put on hold as life delivered me setback after setback and obstacles left and right. Now, in my thirties, I find myself reawakening from a long nightmare to pursue my dreams as a writer. However, life still continues to happen as I prepare my first book and start my life over from scratch to become a full-time writer. Watch my journey as I start over, go after my dreams, and write my own ticket on From Scratch: The Web Series. —Dennis Huffington