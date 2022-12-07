Not Available

Gaiji Keisatsu

  • Crime

Director

Kentaro Horikirizono

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

In this world, there exists a police force that goes unnoticed, hidden deep within the city and never revealing themselves. Established after the September 11 attacks, this elite division, known as "Ura", is tasked with combating threats of international terrorism and espionage. Sumimoto Kenji leads this team in a war of secret intelligence, deception, and betrayal.

Cast

Yuriko IshidaShimomura Aiko
Atsuro WatabeSumimoto Kenji
Machiko OnoMatsuzawa Haruna
Reiko KataokaIgarashi Ayane
Toshiyuki KitamiKanazawa Ryouga
Kenichi TakitoHisano Shuuma

