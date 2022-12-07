Gaiji Keisatsu

In this world, there exists a police force that goes unnoticed, hidden deep within the city and never revealing themselves. Established after the September 11 attacks, this elite division, known as "Ura", is tasked with combating threats of international terrorism and espionage. Sumimoto Kenji leads this team in a war of secret intelligence, deception, and betrayal.
|Yuriko Ishida
|Shimomura Aiko
|Atsuro Watabe
|Sumimoto Kenji
|Machiko Ono
|Matsuzawa Haruna
|Reiko Kataoka
|Igarashi Ayane
|Toshiyuki Kitami
|Kanazawa Ryouga
|Kenichi Takito
|Hisano Shuuma
