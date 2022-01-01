Not Available

Game Grumps is a Shorty Award Let's Play webseries created on July 10, 2012, by comedic game critic Jon Jafari and animator Arin Hanson. Jafari left the show in June of 2013 to focus on his primary Youtube channel, JonTronShow. He was replaced by comedy musician Leigh Daniel Avidan, also known as "Danny Sexbang", from the musical comedy duo Ninja Sex Party. The channel also expanded to include new hosts: animator Ross O'Donovan, series editor Barry Nathan Kramer, and Suzy Berhow, Hanson's wife, in spin-offs along with editor Kevin Abernathy. Jafari and Hanson have said they were inspired to make the show after seeing episodes of James Rolfe's video game webseries The Angry Video Game Nerd. Game Grumps is a part of Polaris, a network owned by Maker Studios.