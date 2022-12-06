Not Available

Game of Thrones

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Studio

Revolution Sun Studios

Seven noble families fight for control of the mythical land of Westeros. Friction between the houses leads to full-scale war. All while a very ancient evil awakens in the farthest north. Amidst the war, a neglected military order of misfits, the Night's Watch, is all that stands between the realms of men and the icy horrors beyond.

Cast

Emilia ClarkeDaenerys Targaryen
Kit HaringtonJon Snow
Peter DinklageTyrion Lannister
Lena HeadeyCersei Lannister
Nikolaj Coster-WaldauJaime Lannister
Sophie TurnerSansa Stark

