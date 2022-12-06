Game of Thrones

Seven noble families fight for control of the mythical land of Westeros. Friction between the houses leads to full-scale war. All while a very ancient evil awakens in the farthest north. Amidst the war, a neglected military order of misfits, the Night's Watch, is all that stands between the realms of men and the icy horrors beyond.
|Emilia Clarke
|Daenerys Targaryen
|Kit Harington
|Jon Snow
|Peter Dinklage
|Tyrion Lannister
|Lena Headey
|Cersei Lannister
|Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
|Jaime Lannister
|Sophie Turner
|Sansa Stark
