This evergreen traditional music series is one of TG4’s most popular and has been a staple in the programme schedule since the channel first came on air. It conveys the unique atmosphere of a pub session and programmes feature the best of regional traditional music from around the country. The series, presented by a different musician each week, is produced in genuine traditional music pubs and many of our best known musicians are featured. It is also a platform for the young or indeed the mature musician who maybe performing on television for the first time.